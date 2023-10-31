The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary celebrated its 70th anniversary with a $150,000 donation to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health (EKFH).

EKFH officials said $10,000 will go towards furniture upgrades for residents at the Pines in Kimberley, while the remaining $140,000 will go to the Warm Embrace campaign.

The campaign aims to raise $1.8 million to build a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Kimberley’s Hospital Auxiliary was founded in 1953 as the ‘Women’s Auxiliary to the Hospital Board,’ and has donated nearly $900,000 to EKFH in the last fifteen years.

“Thank you is not enough for the wonderful team at the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary,” said Brenna Baker, EKFH Executive Director. “They work so hard and give so much to not only Kimberley but the entire East Kootenay. They really, truly are making a difference in Health Care and we are so proud to be partners with them.”

EKFH officials said the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary is entirely volunteer-based and its 140-member team runs two thrift stores and the Medical Equipment Loan Cupboard.

“They are always welcoming new members to join an integral part of the East Kootenay healthcare community,” said EKFH officials. “To find out more about the incredible work the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary does, call (250) 427-4043.”

