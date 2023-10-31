Cranbrook’s snow removal team is ready to be deployed as a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain in the forecast.

The winter weather is supposed to hit on Wednesday and continue into Thursday.

City staff said they will be utilizing some new tools this winter to bring increased service levels seven days per week and during peak snow events.

The city has converted its large water tanker to work as a snow plow bringing the total number of plows to five.

They will also be using the loader-mounted snowblower again this season, which helps with a quicker cleanup of windrows and

snow piles downtown.