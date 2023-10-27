Seven local educators have been honoured by the Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network (CBEEN) for their efforts in teaching environmental stewardship and sustainability.

CBEEN officials said the recipients were recognized during an award ceremony at the 2023 Inquiring Voices event held at Blue Lake Camp.

“The 2023 award winners include early years educators, primary educators, Indigenous educators, and community educators. All are committed to creating opportunities for people to connect with, learn about, and learn from our amazing local environment,” said Mia King, CBEEN Program Manager. “We are grateful for their dedication to increasing the ecological literacy of students, professionals, and community members throughout the Columbia Basin.”

The 2023 Awards of Excellence in Environmental Education were handed to:

- Advertisement -

Indigenous Educator – Alfred Joseph (ʔakisq̓nuk)

Indigenous Educator – Bonnie Harvey (ʔaq’am)

Primary Teacher – Rosalind Chalmers (Castlegar)

Early Years Educator – Jodi Eskelin (Kimberley)

Early Years Educator – Madeleine Arsenault (Nelson)

Community Educator – Jill Jennings (Kimberley)

Community Educator – Shonna Murphy (Cranbrook/Kimberley)

“I am grateful to receive this award, as being immersed in nature on a daily basis with children is truly a magical thing to witness. Every rock, stick, piece of lichen or feather becomes a treasured item to share,” said Jodi Eskelin, early years educator.

“I am deeply touched by this recognition of my efforts in promoting outdoor and environmental education. It serves as a reminder of the importance of the work we do collectively to foster sustainability,” said Shonna Murphy, Program Director at Blue Lake Camp. “I am sincerely grateful for the support and encouragement from my peers, and I am inspired to continue my journey with even greater dedication and humility.”

You can read details on each of the recipients through the link below.

More: Seven Local Educators Recognized (CBEEN)