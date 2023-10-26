Ktunaxa Nation Council chair Kathryn Teneese is urging the Canadian and US governments to take watershed pollution in the Elk and Kootenay rivers seriously.

“They told us they would, by the end of summer, be able to respond to some of the concerns we have raised,” said Teneese. “Unfortunately, that has not occurred.”

That deadline has passed and the Ktunaxa nation is renewing calls for action in response to the lack thereof from the Canadian and US governments.

“We had initially been advised that we would have something by the end of summer. I believe with the snow we had, we’re well past the end of summer,” said Teneese. “It’s frustrating to have those commitments made and see them not delivered.”

- Advertisement -

In the meantime, the Ktunaxa Nation Council (KNC) is also seeking a reference to the International Joint Commission (IJC).

“[This is] so they can do their work in terms of addressing and determining from an independent perspective whether or not the concerns we’re raising are valid, then figure out how we can move forward to address those concerns,” said Teneese.

Teneese said the IJC has shown interest in getting involved.

“In order to get that to happen, we need to get agreement from the governments of Canada and the US,” said Teneese. “So far, that hasn’t happened.”

Teneese said pollution in the Elk and Kootenay rivers is becoming an increasing concern.

“The mines in the Elk Valley are continuing to dump pollutants into the river, which makes up the entirety of the Kootenay watershed,” said Teneese. “We know that there’s selenium and nitrate being deposited in the Kootenay River each year.”

Teck has water treatment facilities at its mines, with more coming in the future.

However, Teneese is skeptical.

“We’re not confident that it’s going to be able to address the challenges that we’re facing at this time,” said Teneese.

The KNC hopes the governments will act and work with them to find solutions to the ongoing issue.

“We will continue to make sure the issue doesn’t fall off the radar and work to make sure the government lives up to its commitments and responsibility,” said Teneese.

“Their reluctance is puzzling. Out of one side of their mouth, they talk about living up to the US Declaration, and on the other side they’re not doing something that is very clearly identified as part of protecting the rights of Indigenous people, their homelands and the waters therein.”