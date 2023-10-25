The Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) is asking for information regarding a person of interest in a shooting death in Sparwood earlier this month.

Police officials said the man is believed to have been involved in the death of Joel Zimbalatti on Oct 11.

That afternoon, Elk Valley RCMP received a report of a shooting in the 6200 block of Lower Elk Valley Road.

Police officials said a man was arrested at the scene, but he was later released without charges.

“At the onset of this investigation, the death of Mr. Zimbalatti was deemed suspicious and SED MCU was called in to conduct the investigation,” said RCMP officials.

The investigation revealed that a second man who goes by the alias “Slim” was also present when the shooting happened, but he immediately left the scene before police arrived.

“Slim is believed to be one of the last people to see Mr. Zimbalatti alive before he was shot and it is imperative that investigators speak with Slim regarding this investigation,” said Brent Novakoski, District Senior Investigating Officer.

Police officials said Slim was last seen in Kimberley but is known to have ties in the Okanagan.

He is described as a tall, skinny man between 20 and 25 years old with black hair.

“If Slim sees or hears this call for information, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction,” said Novakoski.

If you see Slim, police said you should not approach him, and instead call 9-1-1.

Any information can be reported to the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.