Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok and Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka are looking to keep their positions in the 2024 provincial election.

“BC United Leader Kevin Falcon announced that two capable and experienced Members of the Legislative Assembly – Doug Clovechok and Tom Shypitka –will be seeking re-election under BC United in the next provincial election, scheduled for October 2024,” said BC United officials.

Falcon said he is confident in Shypitka and Clovechok.

“I am delighted to have Doug and Tom running once again under the BC United banner. Their commitment to their constituents and their extensive track record of service is remarkable,” said Falcon. “I am proud to have them as part of our experienced team, working tirelessly to bring about positive change for the people of British Columbia on the issues that matter most such as the cost of living, public safety, health care, infrastructure, and mental health and addictions supports.”

- Advertisement -

Clovechok has been Columbia River-Revelstoke’s MLA since 2017 and held key positions within the Official Opposition.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience, both in education and business, making him a valuable asset to the BC United team,” said BC United officials.

Clovechok said he’s excited for the chance to run again.

“It has truly been an honour to serve the people of Columbia River–Revelstoke and I’m looking forward to continuing the important work that we have started, and what is yet to come,” said Clovechok.

Shypitka was also first elected in 2017 and BC United said he has been an advocate for mining and low-carbon innovation.

“With a background of participating in various local boards and extensive community involvement, he is deeply committed to the betterment of his region,” said BC United officials.

Shypitka is excited to run for re-election.

“Under the leadership of Kevin Falcon, with the BC United team, we will ﬁx British Columbia and create better outcomes for both the Kootenay Region and our beautiful province,” said Shypitka.

The announcement comes before the provincial election, set to go ahead in Oct. 2024.