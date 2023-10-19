Work on the long-anticipated wildlife overpass south of Radium Hot Springs is set to begin soon.

Mayor Mike Gray is glad to see the project become a reality.

“The Ministry of Transport informed us that the wildlife overpass contract has been tendered and we are very excited to see a timeline coming out,” said Gray. “They expect things to get started for construction – if not fully wrapped – up this fall, then they’ll tie in a fence this spring.”

B.C. government officials said the project will include six kilometres of wildlife fencing and gates meant to guide animals to the overpass.

The Mayor said the addition will be a major improvement in safety for wildlife and drivers.

“The connectivity for wildlife across our highways is absolutely critical,” said Gray. “The Columbia River and Rocky Mountains are both important habitats. It’s important both for wildlife and motorist safety that animals be able to cross our boundary without risk.”

The overpass will be constructed south of the community, along a stretch of Highway 93/95 near Mile Hill.

According to the provincial government, about 10 per cent of the local bighorn sheep herd is killed by vehicle collisions each year.

The herd’s population dropped from about 230 in 2003 to 120 in 2019.