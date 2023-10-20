Cranbrook’s Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual business excellence awards next Friday.

Chamber officials said the evening will celebrate Cranbrook’s business and non-profit community at a gala at the Key City Theatre.

“Spend a night among the best in Cranbrook as we sweep you off to an experience like the Grammy’s,” said Chamber officials. “Enjoy live entertainment, walk the red carpet, indulge in an incredible spread of food and drink, witness 14 incredible award recipients take the stage, and have your professional photo taken as a night to remember.”

The Cranbrook Chamber’s business awards were first conceived over 30 years ago.

“What started as a single customer service award in 1991 has evolved and grown into a complete recognition of excellence in business throughout our community,” said Chamber officials.

Tickets for the 2023 Business Excellence Awards are available to all residents who want to join in.

You can purchase tickets for the Oct. 27 event and see the list of nominees by visiting the link below.

More: 2023 Cranbrook Business Excellence Awards (Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce)