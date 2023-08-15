The 18th round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations concluded in Seattle on Friday.

B.C. government officials said the teams are continuing their work towards a modernized treaty.

“The U.S. delegation hosted the meeting in Seattle, welcoming the Canadian negotiating team, which included representatives of the governments of Canada and B.C., and the Ktunaxa, Secwepemc and Syilx Okanagan Nations,” said officials.

Negotiations covered various aspects of the U.S. proposal, with Canada advocating for increased domestic flexibility in dam operations.

Officials said this will enhance Indigenous cultural values, ecosystems and socioeconomic interests, updated flood control provisions and hydroelectric benefits.

The teams also discussed finding common ground on bilateral treaty ecosystem provisions and efforts to reintroduce salmon into the upper Columbia River.

“The Seattle round was a constructive session that advanced the negotiators’ thinking on the challenges and opportunities they face in integrating Canada and the United States’ respective and mutual water-management objectives,” said the provincial government. “Negotiators saw the two-day session as useful in developing a path forward toward an agreement-in-principle on a modernized treaty that meets both countries’ interests.”

Canada will send their response to the American negotiators’ latest proposal in the weeks ahead.

The date and location of the next round of negotiations has yet to be decided.