Nobody was hurt when Cranbrook firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from a local residence on Sunday.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Service officials said the building’s occupants had already evacuated by the time members arrived at the home on the 500 block of 17th Avenue North.

The crew was able to quickly snuff out the flames after getting to the home.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Service officials said smoke detectors can save lives, and you should check yours every six months.