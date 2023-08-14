Ty Valin is sticking around in Fernie after signing an extension with the Ghostriders.

The team is not releasing the specifics of the contract extension.

“I’m thrilled to remain in Fernie and to be a part of the Ghostriders organization,” said Valin.

“My children and I now call Fernie home, we love it here! I would like to thank the organization for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to keep building what we started two years ago with the team and the community”

Valin was hired back in 2021.

In his first year with the team, the Ghostriders had a 22-15-5 record, followed up by a 23-14-7 record this past season.