Bowen Byram is playoff bound once again after the Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot last night beating the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in overtime.

Byram had an assist on the first goal of the game setting up Jack Johnson.

He now has 10 goals and 13 assists in 38 games. Byram has been scoring consistently after returning from an injury that kept him out of the lineup for most of the season.

the team had a rough beginning of the year after a plethora of injuries kept them lower in the standing.

- Advertisement -

As more players got healthy the team got better and is one of the hottest in the NHL now.

They are currently first in the Central Division with a 46-24-6 record and are guaranteed to make the playoffs.

The team will be looking for another Stanley Cup after winning it all last season.