Cranbrook’s public works will begin street sweeping work along the community’s priority one road in the coming days.

Work will focus on 3rd Avenue, 7th Avenue, 11th Avenue and 14th Avenue South.

“If you are driving and are approaching a street sweeper, please slow down and move around these machines with caution,” said city officials. “Please park off street in these areas wherever possible to allow our sweepers to do the best job possible.”

City staff can typically be seen cleaning up debris left by Cranbrook’s winter maintenance work in the spring.

This clean-up work usually runs from mid-march to June of each year.

“Street sweeping operations will continue at regular intervals through the spring and summer months ahead of major events, and to also help with removal of debris through the fall months, too,” said City staff.

Information on the city’s progress can be found below.

More: Street Sweeping Operations (City of Cranbrook)