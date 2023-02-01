Elk Valley RCMP investigated an attempted extortion where a caller posed as the potential victim’s daughter in need of money.

Police officials said a concerned resident called the detachment last Thursday to get help finding his 60-year-old daughter in Fernie.

The man was called by a woman claiming to be his daughter who had injured her nose and was somewhere near the Fernie Courthouse.

However, efforts from the officers were soon called off.

“Members completed a search of the area given the cold temperatures but were quickly advised by the complainant that he had made contact with his daughter who was at work and was fine,” said RCMP officials.

Police determined that it was a poor attempt at extortion, which typically involves an elderly person receiving a call involving someone posing as an injured child or grandchild.

The potential victim is asked to send money to this person claiming to be a family member.

Police officials said the potential victim made the right move after contacting the local RCMP.

“Do as this complainant did here – once off the phone, re-connect with the person that was being represented on the call or someone that you trust who can help you confirm the person is okay and not in harm’s way,” said Elk Valley RCMP officials. “If you are unable to reach that person, then contact police if you feel it is necessary to do so for assistance. Our file is concluded.”