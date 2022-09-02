Sheldon Joseph Hunter, the suspect wanted for a shooting that took place on Saturday has been arrested by the Cranbrook RCMP.

The RCMP thanks the public for their assistance in locating him.

On Saturday, police responded to a shooting in the Ridgeview Road area of Cranbrook.

A man was left with serious but non-life threatening injuries during an altercation with two other individuals.

