The Cranbrook RCMP is asking witnesses to come forward that may have information about a shooting that took place in the Ridgeview Road area of Cranbrook.

Police said they were called to the area at around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses report that an altercation ensued between a male living in the area and two other individuals.

One man was severely injured as a result of suspected gun fire during the altercation.

“RCMP quickly flooded the area but the suspect managed to leave prior to police attendance,” says Cst Katie Forgeron.

“Although the suspect is still at large, “we do not believe that there is a danger to the general public at this time,” she adds.

The victim has been flown to another jurisdiction to receive treatment for serious but non-life threatening injures.

The RCMP is looking for anyone who might have been in the area on Saturday, including anyone driving on the Ridgeview Rd area between 6:45p.m. and 7:30p.m. who might have dash cam video of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.