Cranbrook RCMP is asking for help finding a suspect involved in Saturday night’s shooting incident.

The shooting happened Saturday evening in the Ridgeview Road area and left one person seriously injured.

Police officials have identified the suspect as Sheldon Hunter, a 33-year-old man with short, black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Hunter has a slender build, standing about 5’8″ and weighing about 154 pounds.

Cranbrook RCMP officials say you should consider him armed and dangerous and you are urged not to try apprehending him yourself.

If you see him or know where he may be, you should call 9-1-1 or the Cranbrook detachment at (250) 489-3471.