The B.C. government is providing up to $150,000 to post-secondary institutions across the province to upgrade trades equipment.

The College of the Rockies will be getting new equipment for the carpentry, heavy-duty equipment technician, industrial mechanic, plumbing and welding programs.

“Investing in students is an important part of building a stronger B.C.,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training.

“Students across the province will have the opportunity to learn the latest techniques with state-of-the-art technology and equipment, preparing them for their future careers.”

Provincial officials said tech and trades jobs are in high demand and approximately 75,000 tech-related job openings are expected in the 10-year period from 2019-29.

“To prepare for tomorrow’s workforce, students need access to the best equipment available today,” said Andrew Mercier, Parliamentary Secretary for Skills Training.

“Hands-on training helps students build the skills employers need and sets them up for success on the job from Day 1.”

Officials also said a similar number of trades jobs are also expected within the same time frame.