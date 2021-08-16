Update (Aug 15, 8:52 p.m.)

An Evacuation Order has been issued for four properties west of Lake Koocanusa due to the Plumbob Mountain Fire.

The RDEK issued the Order at 8:00 p.m. on August 15th, 2021 after an Evacuation Alert was issued hours earlier.

“A Reception Centre has been established at the Heritage Inn and the affected property owners are asked to register with the Emergency Support Services team at the Reception Centre,” said Information Officer, Loree Duczek.

According to BC Wildfire Service officials, the fire is now at an estimated 360 hectares in size and wildfire crews will continue to action the fire this evening.

The Regional Emergency Operations Centre remains activated and information line can be reached at 250-426-2188 or toll free 1-855-346-2188.

Original story (Aug 15, 6:13 p.m.)

The RDEK has issued an Evacuation Alert for four properties as well as the Caven/Gold Creek Recreation Site south of the Plumbob Mountain.

The alert was issued on Sunday August 15th, 2021 at 5:30 p.m..

“An Evacuation Alert is intended to give people time to prepare themselves so that they are ready to leave immediately if an Evacuation Order is issued,” said East Kootenay Regional Emergency Operation Centre Information Officer, Nathan Siemens.

Siemens said people should have a plan to leave and gather important items such as medications, insurance documents, valuables, supplies for children and pets, and other important items.

“If residents have RV trailers or boats in the Alert area, now is the time to move them. If an Evacuation Order needs to be issued, the priority is getting people out, and RVs and boats will be left behind at that point,” added Siemens.

The RDEK is recommending people with livestock or large animals to find a place to relocate the animals.

“We need to stress that at this time, we have only issued an Alert and now is the time to take steps to be prepared,” added Siemens.

According to BC Wildfire Service, two initial Attack Crews have been working on the fire with ten more personnel on their way.

Four pieces of heavy equipment are on site as well as well as two helicopters.