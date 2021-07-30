22nd Street North between the Chamber of Commerce and the Cranbrook Transfer Station will be closed on Sunday, August 1st, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..

City of Cranbrook staff said contractors will be continuing work on the influent trunk main project, which will require the sani-dump to be closed as well.

22nd St. North will be open to traffic again on Monday, but city staff said it will be reduced to a single lane.

Construction work will continue on Monday, August 2nd and Tuesday, August 3rd.

City staff are asking drivers to take alternate routes to get access to Home Depot, Walmart, or the Cranbrook Transfer Station.