Residents in Cranbrook and Kimberley have been warned once again to steer clear of does during fawning season.

WildSafeBC said female deer are protective of their young and will act aggressively to protect them from any perceived threats.

This warning comes after a local woman was hospitalized by a deer attack earlier this month.

Conservation officers have confirmed that a vast majority of reported deer attacks in Kimberley involve dogs.

WildSafeBC Community Coordinator for Cranbrook and Kimberley Danica Roussy said run-ins with wildlife occur across British Columbia, and have often involved domesticated animals, like dogs.

“Nobody is blaming the dogs or the people who are walking their dogs, just know that the common denominator of aggressive doe attacks is dogs,” said Roussy.

Deer may see dogs as a threat, as they are part of the canid family which includes wolves, a natural predator for deer and their fawns in the wild.

Residents are asked to stay away from areas with “deer in area” signs, especially if you are walking a dog.

If you do see a fawn, be cautious and alert, as the mother may be nearby.

WildSafe said it is important for dog owners to keep their pets on a leash and under control, especially during this time of year.

“If a dog comes too close, the doe may become aggressive and try to attack the dog. If a doe comes towards you and your dog – drop the leash immediately. The dog will most likely get away, seek shelter, and save itself,” said Roussy.

The Conservation Officer Service said its members are working on a management plan for aggressive doe as a public safety priority.