Woman Tells Her Story After Being Attacked By A Deer.

Dennis Walker, staff

June 16, 2021

Liz Royer and dog Patchy (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.Com)

Liz Royer and her dog Patchy survived a deer attack. This conversation comes a week after the incident. Liz is healing following very serious injury including hoofs marks on her arms, very sore hips, and bruises all over her body. Even after the ordeal, Liz is very positive with no bitter feelings toward the deer or wild animals. This conversation is un-edited.

https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/liz-royer-tells-story-of-being-attacked-by-deer.mp3