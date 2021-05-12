Philip Toner, 41, has been identified by BC RCMP as a person of interest in the suspicious death investigation of Brenda Ware. (Supplied by BC RCMP)

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has charged Philip Toner with second-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Brenda Ware.

Police said 41-year-old Toner was located by Lake Country RCMP on Tuesday morning in the Central Okanagan area.

Ware’s body was discovered on Thursday, May 6th approximately 54 kilometres northeast of Radium Hot Springs along Highway 93 through Kootenay National Park.

Toner appeared in Kelowna Provincial Law Courts on Wednesday morning where the BC Prosecution Service secured a 7-day remand to have him transported back to Alberta.

Police alleged the murder was carried out in Alberta, and have consulted with Alberta Crown Prosecution Service to lay the official charge in the province.

“Although a charge has now been laid in relation to this complex, inter-provincial criminal investigation, the investigation is still very much active and ongoing at this time, we continue to share Toner’s photo in an effort to advance the investigation,” said Acting Officer-In-Charge Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

Police are continuing to urge the public to come forward with any available information.

“We renew our previous public plea for information, and ask that anyone who may have had contact with Philip Toner between May 4, 2021 and May 11, 2021, in either British Columbia or Alberta, to come forward immediately. Furthermore, we ask anyone who may have provided or offered a ride to anyone hitch-hiking between Columbia Valley BC and Lake Country BC to come forward as well. You may have information that is of value to the investigation,” said Wijayakoon.

Information and tips can be called into the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Information Line at 1-877-987-8477.