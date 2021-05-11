Philip Toner, 41, has been identified by BC RCMP as a person of interest in the suspicious death investigation of Brenda Ware. (Supplied by BC RCMP)

BC RCMP is asking for the public to help locate 41-year-old Philip Toner, who police have identified as a person of interest in the suspicious death of 35-year-old Brenda Ware.

In Kootenay National Park, Ware’s body and her red 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Alberta Licence Plate YPC-553 were found 54 kilometres east of Radium Hot Springs on Thursday, May 6th.

Brenda Ware and Toner were known to each other,” said Acting Officer-In-Charge (A/OIC) Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section. “However, the nature of that relationship will not be released at this time. Investigators are interested in speaking with Philip Toner, 41, as soon as possible.

RCMP said Toner’s current whereabouts are unknown, but they know he has connections to both British Columbia and Alberta.

If Philip hears, or sees this call for information, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction, said Supt. Wijayakoon.

RCMP described Toner as a 41-year-old Caucasian male, standing 5-feet-11 and weighing approximately 190 pounds. Toner is reportedly bald.

If the public sees or encounters Toner, RCMP say they should phone 9-1-1 immediately, and avoid approaching him.