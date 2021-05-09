35-year-old Brenda Ware, whose body was found Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Kootenay National Park. (Supplied by BC RCMP)

The body of a 35-year-old woman was found Thursday, May 6th by RCMP, approximately 54 kilometres northeast of Radium Hot Springs.

Taking over the investigation, the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is asking the public for information or details.

RCMP said Brenda Ware’s body was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park.

“The investigation has determined that Ware was known to have been in Didsbury, Alberta and travelled to Kootenay National Park, BC where her vehicle and body were discovered,” said RCMP. “Investigators are requesting assistance from the public and information from anyone who saw Brenda Ware.”

RCMP said Ware was driving a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Alberta Licence Plate YPC-553. They are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen her between Tuesday, May 4th and Thursday, May 6th. RCMP describes Ware as 5 foot 1, 108 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

We are hoping someone may have seen Brenda or her car prior to her death,” said Dawn Roberts, BC RCMP Spokesperson. “We would also like to speak to anybody who may have encountered hitchhikers in that area or has dash camera video of driving through Kootenay National Park on May 5th or 6th.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit’s Information Line at 1-877-987-8477