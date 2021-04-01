If you order takeout for a local restaurant in Kimberley, you’ll be able to enjoy it in the Platzl at one of many picnic tables.

In light of the latest COVID-19 orders on Monday, which restricted in-person dining, Parks staff prioritized the delivery of picnic tables to the Platzl.

On Monday, the Province announced all restaurants must move to delivery and takeout models immediately. The restaurants can also serve patrons from outdoor patios.

“A good way to support our local businesses, if we can only dine-out is to provide some picnic tables in the Platzl so people can take their takeout from the restaurants and still enjoy the Platzl and keep these businesses alive,” said Scott Sommerville, Chief Administrative Officer with the City of Kimberley. “We’ve got about 15 tables out now as of this morning (Thursday). We’ve got a few more in storage, so we’re just waiting to hear from businesses that think that picnic tables might help them.”

Sommerville said if they can find a little piece of public property that is safe, they are happy to drop off more picnic tables to provide additional dining options for the public, while also supporting the local establishments.

“We just tried to apply common sense to it. We’ve got picnic tables in storage, it made sense to put them out in our pedestrian-only areas – we’re lucky to have the Platzl.”

Earlier in the year, Kimberley also waived all fees for patio expansions, something the community also did in 2020. Sommerville said they are open to working with businesses again this year and providing those additional supports during the new round of COVID-19 restrictions.

