A new campaign has been launched by the Fernie Chamber of Commerce to help out local food and drink businesses following the latest provincial restrictions.

The Chamber said the #FernieToGo campaign features a bingo card with restaurants and bars that offer take-out or delivery.

To participate, residents may print out or take a screenshot of the card on the Fernie Chamber’s Facebook page, also included in this story.

Once a participant orders take out from one of the restaurants, they may check it off their card. Once a row or column is filled, with no diagonals, the card may be submitted to info@ferniechamber.com.

The Chamber said it will draw three names from all submissions, with a top prize of $500 in cash.

The submission must include your name, phone number, and the restaurants you got takeout from. As proof, the Chamber will ask for receipts from the restaurants, and must be purchased between March 30th and April 19th.

“We are so lucky to have the vibrancy and passion that we have in our business community. I encourage all Fernie locals to dig deep over the next few weeks, support local by ordering take-out where you can, and be in the running to win $500,” said Brad Parsell, Executive Director of the Fernie Chamber.

Fernie residents may also promote the campaign by posting with #FernieToGo on social media.

The Chamber also threw its voice behind other Chambers of Commerce calling for a regional approach to COVID-19 restrictions. It noted that a blanket approach will put areas with lower case counts under the same rules as harder-hit regions.

“These latest restrictions on in-person dining are another blow to our already struggling food & beverage industry in Fernie. Our restaurants and bars have been hit hard by this announcement, and with very little notice given ahead of a busy long weekend. We stand united with other Chambers of Commerce and our business community in asking provincial leaders to reconsider the impacts of a blanket health order like this one with no lead time. We are also calling on additional supports for businesses impacted by these restrictions,” said Parsell.

