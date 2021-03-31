On Wednesday, Cranbrook City Council will vote to make amendments to its Downtown Seasonal Patio Bylaw, allowing expanded use because of “disruptions” from the COVID-19 pandemic and new health orders and restrictions.

The Province announced on Monday that all restaurants in British Columbia must close all dine-in service until April 19th at the earliest, remaining operational only through delivery, takeout, or outdoor patios.

Local restaurant owners in Cranbrook are urging community support given the latest round of restrictions, with some calls for City Council to potentially expand or extend their patio bylaw.

PREVIOUS: Restaurant owners ready to “pivot” once again amidst latest restrictions (March 30, 2021)

PREVIOUS: Cranbrook updating outdoor patio program after new COVID-19 restrictions (March 30, 2021)

On Tuesday, Cranbrook announced they would be revising their patio bylaw, and now on Wednesday, they are holding a Special Council Meeting to discuss the topic.

“Due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic including Provincial Health Orders declared by the BC Health Minister, the Council finds it necessary to allow for emergency outdoor seating for the food and beverage service industry on City owned property,” said the City of Cranbrook. “The proposed amending bylaw provides for enhanced opportunities for the use of Seasonal Patios until October 31, 2021.”

Council will vote Wednesday on whether to give first, second, and third reading to the amended bylaw.

Some of the amendments include waiving fees, not requiring approval for patios in front of vacant buildings, keeping patios to commercially zoned areas and only permitted as an accessory use to existing establishments, and more. Specifications for the seasonal patios would also be amended, needing to meet general requirements and the following criteria:

At time of application for an on-street Seasonal Patios Permit, the plans and structure will be subject to review and inspections by the Building Inspector prior to occupancy

On-street Seasonal Patios must be constructed to be freestanding and not anchored to the roadway or Sidewalk and must be stable and firm

Constructed Seasonal Patios shall not impede or block the function of City infrastructure such as catch basins, water valves, shallow utilities etc

Constructed Seasonal Patios must include reflectors on the outside of the seating area for visibility in traffic

Cranbrook City Council will also hold a vote to endorse the temporary expansion of service areas for liquor and food licenses.

The Special Meeting of Cranbrook City Council will be at 5:00 pm and will be streamed live online.

MORE: Downtown Season Patio Amendment Bylaw (Cranbrook)

MORE: Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch Temporary Expanded Service Area (Cranbrook)