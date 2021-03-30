Given the newest COVID-19 regulations released Monday from the Province, the City of Cranbrook is pausing their aquafit classes while rolling out an updated outdoor patio program for local restaurants.

Outdoor Patio Program

Part of Monday’s restrictions mandated that restaurants stop dine-in service until at least April 19th. However, they could still operate outdoor patios and take-out services. The City of Cranbrook is now looking to introduce their outdoor patio program in the coming days as a result of the announcement.

“The City has had a downtown seasonal outdoor patio program in place for several years. For the last few weeks, staff has been working on some program revisions for exactly this purpose – to allow restaurants to easily expand outdoor seating capacity during the pandemic,” said Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt. “This would support business by providing space for additional customers and further encourage vibrancy in our downtown and at other restaurant establishments right across the community.”

The City said the announcement from the Province has encouraged them to expedite the process.

“Council will be meeting over the next few days to discuss the program further and ensure all the necessary approvals are in place,” said the City of Cranbrook.

Discussions will be ongoing with the Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association to ensure the program can move forward seamlessly.

Cranbrook’s Aquafit Classes

Also as part of Monday’s new COVID-19 regulations and restrictions, group fitness activities are to be cancelled for the time being.

The City of Cranbrook is pausing all of their aquafit classes at Western Financial Place as a result.

“Any sessions already booked will be credited to your account to use later,” said the City of Cranbrook.”Self-led exercise time will be available in place of the classes.”

One-on-one or individual exercising is still permitted in the new regulations from the Province.

The City said no other activities at Western Financial Place are impacted by the restrictions, which will remain in place until April 19th at the earliest.

