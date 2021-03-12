(L-R) Jeff Williams, FNS Director of Skier Development; Stephen Gort, Commercial Account Manager and Staff Representative of the Legacy Celebration Committee, Megan Lohmann, FNS President; Sam Sedlowsky, FNS Events Coordinator. (Supplied by East Kootenay Community Credit Union)

Fernie Nordic Society (FNS) will put a $10,000 donation from the East Kootenay Community Credit Union (EKC) towards the ‘Light Up Our Lives’ campaign.

EKC said the Nordic Society’s campaign aims to bring light to several classic and skate skiing trails at the Elk Valley Nordic Centre.

“The trails’ lighting will generate more opportunities for the community during the long winter months for fresh air and exercise and offer other youth and children’s events,” said EKC.

The FNS is the fourth recipient of $10,000 from the EKC’s $50,000 Legacy Campaign as the final part of its 70 Year $115,000 Celebration.

Previous recipients include Cranbrook Search and Rescue, Elk Valley Senior Housing Society, and the Elkford Housing Society.

