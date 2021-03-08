(L-R) Michelle Malan, Administrator for the Elk Valley Seniors Housing Society (Lilac Terrace) and Stephonie Gordon, Staff Representative of the Legacy Celebration Committee, Sparwood Branch. (Supplied by East Kootenay Community Credit Union)

Sparwood’s Lilac Terrace is set to undergo some renovations thanks to a $10,000 grant from the East Kootenay Community Credit Union (EKC).

EKC said the grant will go to the Elk Valley Senior Housing Society to turn the building’s community room into a bachelor suite.

“The smaller suite will have lower rent, providing an option for smaller budgets. Plus, this creates additional rental space at a time when housing can be difficult to find,” said EKC.

Lilac Terrace offers affordable housing and support for Sparwood’s seniors. The complex has 42 units, some of which are subsidized by BC Housing.

The funding comes from EKC’s $50,000 Legacy Campaign as the final part of its 70th Anniversary $115,000 Celebration.

“EKC’s Board of Directors initiated the celebration in honour of its 70th Anniversary. Its purpose is to continue support for strong, local communities and support community groups who have felt the impact of COVID-19.”

The Elk Valley Senior Housing Society is the third recipient of grants from the campaign.

So far, the two other organizations to receive a $10,000 grant have been Cranbrook Search and Rescue and the Elkford Housing Society.

