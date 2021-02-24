(L-R) Shawna, Elkford Branch Manager; Stephen Fairbairn, Director at EKC and also Secretary of the Elkford Housing Society; Kim Bauer, Vice President, Elkford Housing Society; Donita Orsten, Staff Representative of the Legacy Celebration Committee. (Supplied by the East Kootenay Community Credit Union)

The East Kootenay Community Credit Union has given $10,000 to support the Elkford Housing Society.

EKC said the funding comes from its $50,000 Legacy Campaign as the third and final part of its 70 Year $115,000 Celebration.

“EKC’s Board of Directors initiated the celebration in honour of its 70th Anniversary. Its purpose is to continue support for strong, local communities and support community groups who have felt the impact of COVID-19.”

The Elkford Housing Society formed in 2018 with the goal of providing housing so residents can stay in the community for as long as they wish.

In December of 2020, EKC said the Elkford Housing Society was approved on its application on a 60-year operating agreement on a three-story apartment building.

The building will contain 22 units, 16 with one bedroom and six with two bedrooms. It will also feature Elkford’s first elevator, underground parking, shared spaces, in-house laundry, parking for motorized scooters, individual storage spaces, and on-site part-time management. Construction is slated to begin in the spring.

” The units will combine deep subsidy units, rent geared to income, and rent slightly below market. This mixed unit configuration will allow renters of all income levels the opportunity to become tenants,” said EKC. “All common areas will be barrier-free, allowing residents easy access and providing an opportunity for socialization.”

The $10,000 will go towards the construction of the building.

EKC said its Legacy Campaign will support three more recipients in 2021.