Interior Health announced on Wednesday that it declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Teck’s operations near Elkford, after it confirmed 27 cases across three sites.

Interior Health (IH) said 15 cases were confirmed at the Active Water Treatment facility construction project, eight at the adjacent Fording River Operations and four at Teck’s Elkview Mine Operations.

The outbreak has impacted Interior Health residents and those from outside its jurisdiction.

“Cases have been identified with residences in multiple jurisdictions, including Interior Health, Vancouver Island Health, Alberta, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland,” said IH.

According to IH, 10 of the 27 cases are in self-isolation with support from local public health.

IH said the case numbers do not currently present a threat to the wider community.

“Interior Health has been working closely with Teck to monitor local operations and is confident the proper practices and procedures are in place for environmental cleaning, symptom screening and physical distancing to prevent community transmission of COVID-19,” said the health authority.

Residents are asked to remain vigilant, however, and follow all COVID-19 safety precautions: