The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has just a handful of final exhibition games this weekend before the start of their regular season.

Three exhibition games are on tap for the weekend amongst local teams.

Friday’s contest between the Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders was cancelled out of an abundance of caution. The decision follows a single positive COVID-19 case amongst the Kimberley Dynamiters organization.

At 7:30 pm, the Creston Valley Thunder Cats host the Columbia Valley Rockies at Johnny Bucyk Arena, while the Golden Rockets are at the Revelstoke Forum to take on the Grizzlies at 7:00 pm.

The final exhibition game amongst local teams will be played at 1:30 pm on Saturday. The Fernie Ghostriders will host the Creston Valley Thunder Cats at Fernie Memorial Arena, ushering in the end of the KIJHL exhibition schedule.

All teams are expected to participate in the KIJHL regular season next Friday, save for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, 100 Mile House Wranglers, and Spokane Braves. Those three teams either opted out of the 2020/21 KIJHL season or were forced to pull out because of travel restrictions between Canada and the United States.