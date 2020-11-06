As a precautionary measure, the KIJHL has cancelled both exhibition games this weekend involving the Creston Valley Thunder Cats after a team member was told to self-isolate due to contact with another individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The KIJHL confirmed the decision Friday afternoon.

The Thunder Cats were slated to play the Columbia Valley Rockies on Friday at Johnny Bucyk Arena, before taking the road on Saturday to battle the Fernie Ghostriders. Both of those games have since been cancelled.

However, the KIJHL said the Columbia Valley Rockies will instead travel to Fernie on Saturday and step in as the Ghostriders’ opponent.

“The Thunder Cats organization and the KIJHL made the decision to cancel these games strictly as a precautionary measure after a team member was instructed to self-isolate due to contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” confirmed the league. “No member of the team has experienced any symptoms of the virus.”

Last week, a member of the Kimberley Dynamiters organization tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of their final three exhibition games.

MORE: Positive COVID-19 case amongst Kimberley Dynamiters has been isolated (Nov. 4, 2020)