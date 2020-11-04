The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) said Interior Health has completed contact tracing following the initial positive case amongst the team, and that no other players or staff have tested positive so far.

A member of the Kimberley Dynamiters tested positive back on Friday, October 30th, prompting the postponement of Kimberley’s two pre-season games over the weekend.

PREVIOUS: Kimberley Dynamiter tests positive for COVID-19, forcing KIJHL games to be postponed (Oct. 30, 2020)

Interior Health told the team and the league that nine additional members of the organization were recommended to self-isolate for 14 days to monitor for symptoms.

“The Dynamiters have followed this guidance, and the quarantine period for those individuals will end on Wednesday, November 11th,” said the KIJHL. “At this time, no additional Dynamiters players or staff have experienced COVID-19 symptoms or tested positive for the virus.”

Out of an abundance of caution, Kimberley’s final exhibition game with the Fernie Ghostriders has been cancelled. That game was set to be played this Friday, November 6th in Kimberley.

Further information will be provided by the KIJHL as it becomes available.