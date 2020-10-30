Update:

The KIJHL said a member of the Kimberley Dynamiters has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing their games to be postponed this weekend. All other scheduled games will still move forward.

Original Story:

While the Cranbrook Bucks and their BCHL contest with the Trail Smoke Eaters got pushed back to next Friday, the KIJHL still has five local pre-season games this weekend.

The Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders go head-to-head at Fernie Memorial Arena at 7:00 pm on Friday, while the Creston Valley Thunder Cats host the Columbia Valley Rockies at 7:30 pm from Creston’s Johnny Bucyk Arena. As well, the Golden Rockets open their exhibition schedule at Golden Arena against the defending KIJHL champion Revelstoke Grizzlies at 7:30 pm.

There are two other local KIJHL contests over the weekend.

One pits the Ghostriders against the Thunder Cats. Serving as a makeup game from October 23rd, the Ghostriders are set to host the contest at Fernie Memorial Arena at 1:00 pm on Saturday.

Creston then completes their three-game schedule in as many days on Sunday with a journey back home to host the Kimberley Dynamiters. Both teams are set to drop the puck at 3:00 pm at Johnny Bucyk Arena.

Following this weekend’s exhibition action, teams will have just one more weekend of pre-season play before the KIJHL regular season opens November 13th.

