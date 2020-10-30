The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) was notified Friday morning that a member of the Kimberley Dynamiters had tested positive for COVID-19.

At this time it is unclear if the positive case is from a player or staff. Regardless, the Dynamiters’ games set for this weekend have both been postponed.

“The individual in question has been placed in a 14-day quarantine and the Kimberley Dynamiters organization is following the direction of the Interior Health Authority relative to further testing and contact tracing, and adhering to all KIJHL Return to Play protocols,” said the KIJHL in a statement.

The Dynamiters were going to travel to Fernie and Creston this weekend to take on the Ghostriders Friday and the Thunder Cats on Sunday. Both of those games have since been postponed.

“Games involving other Eddie Mountain Division clubs will be played as scheduled this weekend since there had been no opportunity for exposure to players or staff from other clubs,” added the KIJHL.

There are no further details at this time, but the KIJHL will provide more information as it becomes available.