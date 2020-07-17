Following an investigation by the Cranbrook and Kimberley Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), four people have been arrested and cash, weapons and a large quantity of drugs were seized in Cranbrook.

RCMP said a CRU member conducted a traffic stop near the 1200 Block of Cranbrook Street North on Thursday Night. Three people were taken into custody for allegedly being in possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, as a result of the stop.

Following further information from the arrest, police received a search warrant for a motel room, where officers found and seized what they suspect to be methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, along with almost $10,000 in cash and weapons.

“We are very fortunate to have intercepted and seized these illicit drugs before they made it to the streets of Cranbrook,” says Cst. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook RCMP. “Citizens of our community have been integral in our fight against the sale of illicit drugs and we appreciate all information the public has given us.” Adds Cst Forgeron, “We remain committed to continue to do our part to make Cranbrook and the surrounding community safe by targeting the sale of illicit drugs.”

RCMP said the four people they arrested will face potential charges and will appear in court at a later date.