Cranbrook residents may see curbside recycling come into place as early as in spring 2021, as City Council has approved a motion to enter into an agreement with RecycleBC.

The proposed program will have pickup scheduled once every two weeks, on the same day as the regular garbage collection. The City said the new program will help divert waste from the landfill and provide a more convenient way to recycle without having to leave home.

“We are very pleased to see this moving forward earlier than planned. It will be a benefit to the City financially and a definite convenience for our residents,” says Mayor Lee Pratt. “I want to personally thank the RDEK Directors and staff for their participation in this project so we could start early in the new year.”

On July 7th, the city received a grant from the Regional District of East Kootenay worth just over $691,000 to help the city purchase 6,231 carts. The City added that each cart will have Cranbrook’s logo on it and each individual address. As well, the carts belong to that address, so if the owner or occupant moves, the cart must stay at that home.

Printed paper, corrugated cardboard, paper, plastic, and metal packaging materials will be accepted by the recycling program. However, glass will not be collected as part of the new service.

The City said it has plans in place to eventually upgrade its garbage collection service.

“To minimize the impact of capital costs, the City will be contracting out the services for three years. In two years, the City has budgeted the purchase of mechanized garbage trucks and will evaluate including recycling service with garbage collection at that time,” said the City of Cranbrook.

As well, Cranbrook noted that utility fees for 2021-2023 are not expected to be impacted by the curbside recycling program, thanks to the grant from the RDEK, and anticipated RecycleBC incentives.

Before the launch of the service, the City said it will conduct a public education campaign to help residents learn their pickup dates and understand what can be recycled.

