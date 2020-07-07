The Regional District of East Kootenay has approved (RDEK) a nearly $692,000 grant to the City of Cranbrook for the purchase of recycling carts, supporting the implementation of curbside recycling in the community.

The program would coincide with Recycle BC and marks the start of a formalized curbside recycling system for Cranbrook.

“Through the Solid Waste Management Plan process there was a very clear desire from City of Cranbrook residents for curbside recycling and the City has been working on a plan to bring this service forward; however, we know that comes with a significant initial cost for the infrastructure,” explained Rob Gay, RDEK Board Chair. “This grant will offset the start-up costs for the City and once curbside recycling is implemented, it will improve service levels for residents and remove a significant volume of material from the yellow bins system. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

6,231 recycling carts will be purchased with $691,641 of RDEK funding over the next five years. The funding is coming from a reserve account within the RDEK’s Central Solid Waste Service, meaning there are no anticipated increased costs as a result of the funding.

Recycle BC had recently contacted municipalities that provide curbside collective, to offer up funding for the collection of recyclable materials. As a result, the City of Cranbrook would be compensated for each tonne of recycled material collected with a curbside program. The RDEK said that will help offset operational costs of providing the service.

At this time, the RDEK pays for every tonne of material collected through their ongoing yellow bin program. With Cranbrook soon getting curbside recycling, the RDEK anticipates an additional $153,000 in savings every year with the diversion of material.

“Our hope is that by making recycling easier within the City of Cranbrook, we will see a reduction in the recyclables being thrown in the landfill,” added Gay. “We applaud the City of Cranbrook for taking steps to implement curbside within the City and are pleased to be able to provide support through our Central Solid Waste Service.”

Following a recent waste audit by the RDEK, they found that 19% of waste collected by Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) could have been recycled either through their yellow bin program or at a Recycle BC depot in the region.

Further information will be forthcoming from the City about Cranbrook’s curbside recycling service as details become available.