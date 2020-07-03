After previously announcing a full closure this summer, Fort Steele Heritage Town is now open to visitors.

Back in early June, Fort Steele announced they would be closing for the entire summer. However, that has since changed, with Fort Steele announcing their reopening as of Friday.

Given the COVID-19 situation, Fort Steele said they have made several adjustments to ensure the safety of their guests.

“Visitors will notice new health and safety protocols are in place, and that Fort Steele staff are taking extra precautions in all areas of business,” said Fort Steele.

Capacity will be limited to 150 visitors at a time as the tourist destination gradually reopens its offerings to the public.

As of Friday, Fort Steele is open to visitors that can wander and explore the site’s heritage buildings and town streets. As well, the City Bakery is open for takeout service, with physically-distanced seating available on the deck outside. Physically-distanced train rides will be offered on the Fort Steele Railway and wagon rides will also be on offer for one family at a time.

Fort Steele Heritage Town will be open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm Wednesday through Sunday but closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

