Fort Steele Heritage Town is extending its closure through the summer months as a result of COVID–19.

The local tourist attraction said they will be sprucing up the grounds while they remain closed.

“Although this was not an easy decision to make, the health, safety and experiences of our visitors and staff is of utmost importance.”

Fort Steele Heritage Town plans to reopen with site enhancements, building upgrades, new paint, and additional improvements that will be made by staff over the coming weeks.

“We wish everyone a happy summer and look forward to welcoming visitors back when the time is right.”

The tourist site initially closed on March 13th and indefinitely extending the close for the foreseeable future.

