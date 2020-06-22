Taylor Whittall and Claire Sheppard of the College of the Rockies Avalanche blocking at the net. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The PACWEST has cancelled all competition for men’s and women’s soccer, basketball, volleyball and golf to begin the fall season from September to December.

As a result, the College of the Rockies won’t be suiting for up for any volleyball games this fall. That being said, the PACWEST said they are hopeful they may be able to restart men’s and women’s volleyball and basketball seasons in January 2021 with a modified schedule.

“We looked at a number of different scenarios for fall competition keeping in mind the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and officials,” said Jake McCallum, PACWEST President. “Ultimately the decision came down to our guiding principle of keeping everyone safe.”

The PACWEST said the decision to cancel the fall league was not easy to make.

Working with provincial health authorities and monitoring recommendations and guidelines, the PACWEST said they are continuing to explore January 2021 as the starting point for all sports.

Earlier in June, the CCAA announced that all four 2020 National Championships for soccer, basketball, volleyball and golf would be cancelled. As a result, the CCAA said student-athletes will not consume a year of eligibility for the 2020-21 season.