A Canada-wide initiative was launched on Wednesday, calling on business leaders to step up and help ensure the safety of all Canadians as the country’s economy slowly relaunches.

Canada’s Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade announced the program is made possible thanks to the Post Promised Program (PPP). Mary Ng said the private sector initiative led by various organizations, including the Business Council of Canada, will call on businesses to commit to following five key public health actions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Maintaining physical distance, washing hands, cleaning regularly, staying home if unwell, and practising respiratory etiquette including wearing a mask when physical distancing is difficult, are the core actions that will help keep health and safety a priority.



Ng said restaurants, tech start-ups and Main-street stores can now display the Post Promise logo in their stores. She said displaying the logo will reassure customers that, as a business owner, they are doing their part to help protect Canadians’ health and safety.

You can visit postpromise.com for more details. It’s also where you can find the Public Health Agency of Canada guidelines, as well as sector-specific health and safety recommendations from the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety.