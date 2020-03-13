The Fort Steele Heritage Town will be closing for the remainder of the month following the developing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the chances of travellers coming in contact with our staff, we are eliminating the chance of our staff getting sick while on-site,” announced the tourism site on Facebook. “We are taking all necessary safety precautions and ensuring above average cleaning protocol across our departments.”

Fort Steele said they are telling their staff to stay home if they feel unwell.

However, the bakery is still providing wholesale customers with their products while taking necessary safety measures.

“With Easter fast approaching, and the restriction on large groups, we will be monitoring the situation closely and will decide in a few weeks time if the event must be cancelled, or not.”

As of now, the site will be closed until April.