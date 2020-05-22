One of the roundabout concepts for the Highway 93/95 intersection in Radium Hot Spring shared at an Open House with the public Wednesday, September 4, 2019. (Supplied by B.C. Government)

The B.C. Government said work will begin in June on the Highway 93/95 intersection, replacing Radium’s four-way stop with a new roundabout.

The cost-shared project is getting a $4.8-million contribution from the federal government, while the B.C. Government is funding the remaining $7.1-million, as the roundabout is expected to cost approximately $11.9-million.

“We are making historic investments in good projects that create jobs in the short term and help communities such as Radium Hot Springs build safer and more efficient roadways,” said Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “We are pleased to see this important project get underway as soon as possible and look forward to continue working together to build a better, more prosperous and more resilient British Columbia and Canada.”

According to the B.C. Government, they noted the heavy traffic volumes that frequent the Radium Hot Springs intersection, particularly during the summer and on long weekends. Locally, the volume leads to lengthy delays at the intersections. The Province feels replacing the intersection with a roundabout will help keep traffic moving and provide a more efficient way of reducing those delays in the future.

“B.C.’s Restart Plan is the first in a series of steps that we will take together to protect people and ensure that our province can come back from COVID-19 stronger than before,” said Claire Trevena, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This includes good construction-based jobs for people and investing in key projects that will help stimulate economic recovery for British Columbia. We are moving forward with several important highway projects this summer, including this roundabout for Radium, which will improve safety and prevent delays during the usually busy summer months.”

The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2020 as Nanaimo’s Copcan Civil Ltd. earned the contract for the construction of the roundabout. The B.C. Government said every effort will be made to minimize disruption and impacts on local traffic.

“Businesses will remain pedestrian and vehicle accessible throughout project construction, either through existing or temporary access ways,” said the Province.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer has given direction to construction employers to take all necessary precautions. Some of the precautions include maintaining physical distancing during work duties and on break, while anyone with symptoms will be directed to self-isolate for 10 days at home.

