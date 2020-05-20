Columbia Valley Search and Rescue overseeing STARS Air Ambulance take off with an injured 8-year-old girl on Monday, May 18, 2020 following a mountain biking incident on Johnstone Trail near Invermere. (Supplied by Columbia Valley Search and Rescue)

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) and STARS Air Ambulance were called Monday after a mountain biking incident near Invermere, where an 8-year-old girl fell nearly 150 feet down an embankment.

According to CVSAR, they got the call to assist from the BC Ambulance Service after an 8-year-old girl fell approximately 150 feet down an embankment along Toby Creek.

Initiating a large response, 17 search and rescue volunteers arrived at the scene, utilizing their rope rescue systems to access and evacuate the girl.

“The subject was evaluated by a volunteer SAR doctor and STARS,” said CVSAR. “She was transported to a waiting helicopter and flown to Calgary.”

The current condition of the girl is unknown at this time.

As a result of the incident, CVSAR is reminding the public to be prepared for unforeseen circumstances and have a detailed trip plan if intending to recreate in the outdoors.

“We are still navigating a pandemic and while some recreational opportunities are opening back up, CVSAR requests that people continue to make responsible choices to limit the potential exposure to our volunteers and reduce strain on other emergency and medical resources.”

The CVSAR covers a wide area from Spillimacheen and Canal Flats to the Alberta board to the east and to the Purcell Mountains in the west.