The Cranbrook Bucks have officially unveiled their green jersey, showing off their look for the upcoming 2020/21 BCHL season.

Speaking to MyEastKootenayNow.com, Nathan Lieuwen said it was important for him to envision the entire look of the players when coming up with the design.

“Thinking more overall what the kit would look like with helmets, gloves, socks, and pants,” said Lieuwen, Owner and President of the Cranbrook Bucks. “Obviously in the logo itself, we wanted to be as Cranbrook as possible, obviously that’s why we named the team the Bucks and then to add the green, I think really just kind of goes with the nature we have here and to include that in the jersey and kit, I think was important.”

Unveiling their green jersey on YouTube through Shaw Community Link, Lieuwen narrates the thought process behind the design.

Lieuwen told MyEastKootenayNow.com that it was important for the BCHL franchise to be something completely different, given Cranbrook’s long hockey history in the community, from the Cranbrook Royals to the Cranbrook Colts and the Kootenay Ice.

“We needed a clean slate here in Cranbrook, that’s for sure, and I think this does that with brand new colours, different colours, unique colours,” said Lieuwen. “A unique team name as well, I think kind of gives people that sense of belonging with this team, obviously it’s Cranbrook’s team, the name is built for Cranbrook and so are the colours.”

Given the unprecedented situation with COVID-19, Lieuwen said it was important to continue to share news about the team and their ongoing work to prepare for their inaugural BCHL season.

“We just want to continue to build the excitement the best that we can during these times with building this team, including the jerseys.”

More: Cranbrook Bucks Preparing for Upcoming Season Despite Uncertainty (April 23, 2020)

Next week, the Bucks are planning to do a biography on their mascot and further unveil their white jersey.