With the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Cranbrook reported on Thursday, the City of Cranbrook is asking the public to remain calm and adhere to guidelines put in place by health authorities.

The City said this an opportunity for residents to strengthen their commitment to avoid group gatherings, practice good hygiene and stay at home as much as possible.

More: COVID-19 Case Confirmed at Kootenay Street Village (April 16, 2020)

The plan for the City of Cranbrook has remained the same: to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19 through physical distancing, regular updates from health authorities, and regular handwashing.

“Our community will get through this. We need to stick together and show compassion if we are to do that well. Each of us is ‘front line’ in this fight, and we must do everything we can to protect ourselves, each other and our community,” said the City of Cranbrook.

Cranbrook and its Regional Emergency Management Program partners are urging people to focus on the facts and avoid rumours and speculations. It has provided several resources from both the City and the RDEK for information on how to best protect yourself and your family.